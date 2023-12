With winter weather on the horizon, Tevis Hillis sat down with Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson to talk about what the county is doing to prepare for the upcoming season.

By: News 9

With winter weather on the horizon, Tevis Hillis sat down with Oklahoma County Commissioner Myles Davidson to talk about what the county is doing to prepare for the upcoming season.

He talked about some of the new things they plan on doing to help people on the roads and what goes in to how they prepare for winter.