OKC Theatre Performs Murder Mystery Based On A Popular Board Game

Rick and Rhonda from Carpenter Square Theatre joined News 9 in the studio to talk more about their production of "Clue."

Saturday, December 16th 2023, 10:48 am

By: News 9


Oklahoma City's Carpenter Square Theatre has two performances left in their production of "Clue."

This weekend, they will be putting on the show for its final times at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Rhonda Clark, the executive artistic director, and Rick Lipper, the board chair, stopped by the News 9 studio to share more about the production.

Visit their website for more information or to buy tickets.

