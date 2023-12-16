OKC Theatre Performs Murder Mystery Based On A Popular Board Game

Saturday, December 16th 2023, 10:48 am
Oklahoma City's Carpenter Square Theatre has two performances left in their production of "Clue."
This weekend, they will be putting on the show for its final times at 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Rhonda Clark, the executive artistic director, and Rick Lipper, the board chair, stopped by the News 9 studio to share more about the production.
Visit their website for more information or to buy tickets.
