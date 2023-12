On today's edition of the Hot Seat, Scott Mitchell talks to former OKC mayor Ron Norick about Oklahoma City's progress.

By: News 9

This week, voters chose to approve a new arena for Oklahoma City residents, which will keep the Thunder in our state for decades to come.

In this weekend's The Hot Seat, Scott Mitchell talks to a former mayor of Oklahoma City, Ron Norick, about all the progress in Oklahoma and how things keep expanding in our state.