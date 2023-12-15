Matthew Perry Toxicology Report Reveals Cause Of Death Was "Acute Effects Of Ketamine"

The report says Matthew Perry's death was accidental and that no signs of foul play were suspected.

Friday, December 15th 2023, 3:53 pm

By: News 9


Matthew Perry, the beloved "Friends" sitcom star, died from the "acute effects of ketamine," according to an autopsy report released Friday by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner. 

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive "floating face down in the heated end of pool," on Oct. 29, the autopsy said. His cause of death listed on the autopsy report was the "acute effects of ketamine," with contributing factors listed as "drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects."

The report says the death was accidental and that no signs of foul play were suspected.

The actor had struggled with addiction for many years, although he reportedly had been clean for 19 months, the report said. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
