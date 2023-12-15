Children’s Hospital In Oklahoma Second In Country With New Therapy Technology

Bethany Children’s Health Center is debuting new equipment that will help patients and therapists like never before.

By: News 9

Therapists at Bethany Children’s Health Center are using new state-of-the-art equipment to help patients in new ways.

The Zero 3D technology is revolutionary for both therapists and patients as it opens up a world of opportunities for better-specialized treatment.

Melanie Milburn with BCHC said the system holds patients up and allows them to move around without assistance or risk of falling.

"It helps us give them support so we can do other things to help them, opposed to holding them the whole time," Milburn said.

Installed last month, and the center is already putting the equipment to good use.

"It gives us an opportunity to do more higher level challenging tasks," Milburn said. "They have a lot of fun using it because it feels so different to them."

Milburn said the entire hospital is excited about the new opportunities it will provide to patients and what it will allow therapists to do.

"Challenging our patients by working on activities we weren't able to work on, or what would have taken two or three staff members to do, so we’re excited," Milburn said.

Bethany Children’s Health Center says it is the second hospital in the country and the only pediatric hospital with this technology.

Therapists say every patient can benefit from the equipment.