OKC Thunder Travels To Sacramento To Play The Kings Thursday Night

Before having 5 straight home games, the Thunder will face off against the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 p.m. Thursday night.

Thursday, December 14th 2023, 5:29 pm

By: News 9


The Oklahoma City Thunder start a quick two-game road trip tonight in Sacramento, playing the Kings.

Starting next week, The Thunder is home for 5-straight games.  

They are playing well, winning 4 out of their last 5 games. 

Tuesday night was a big win for Thunder fans off the court, securing the Thunder’s location in OKC until 2050.

