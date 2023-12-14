OKC Thunder Travels To Sacramento To Play The Kings Thursday Night

Thursday, December 14th 2023, 5:29 pm
The Oklahoma City Thunder start a quick two-game road trip tonight in Sacramento, playing the Kings.
Starting next week, The Thunder is home for 5-straight games.
They are playing well, winning 4 out of their last 5 games.
Tuesday night was a big win for Thunder fans off the court, securing the Thunder’s location in OKC until 2050.
