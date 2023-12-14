‘A Lot Of Enthusiasm’: Mayor Holt Discusses New Arena Possibilities

Holt says the first step to building a new arena is finding and deciding on a site. After that, it’s hiring personnel who are well versed in sports, concerts and design.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt discussed the plans to build a new arena in Downtown Oklahoma City with News 9.

Voters elected Tuesday in an historic landslide vote to extend a temporary MAPS one-cent sales tax to fund the project.

The city is currently looking into building the new arena in the Prairie Surf building, formerly known as the Cox Convention Center, but nothing is set in stone.

“Well, where's this thing gonna go? As we analyze sites, obviously, the ownership is an issue, right? And cost essentially, we want as much money from this project going into the actual arena that we're building as possible,” Holt said. “And so certainly sites that we already own have some advantage, some natural advantages in that regard.”

“I understand there's a lot of enthusiasm this week, and people are ready to go to a game and a new arena. But you know, this is something that we talked about in the letter of intent with the team is not expected to open until 2029,” Holt said. “I've been telling my son who is currently in middle school that I look forward to bringing him back from college to come open the arena with me. So I mean, it is a ways out.”