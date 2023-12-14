OKC Restaurant Says They Are Changing How People Enjoy Food

News 9's Jordan Ryan visited Nonesuch and sat down with Chef Garrett Hare to talk about what visitors can expect when they visit.

By: News 9

"It is a special experience to where you come in, and you don't know what you are going to be receiving. There is a mysteriousness about it," said Hare.

Nonesuch offers a 10-course meal with fresh ingredients sourced from local farmers.

"We are just lucky enough to ask them what they have up and coming see if it is anything cool if we could purchase seeds for them have them grow us something specific, let them know the exact size; that way, we can plan our menu ahead of time because it really does change as frequently as the farmers are harvesting ingredients for us," Maddie Petry, Chef de Cuisine of Nonesuch said.

The restaurant only has 22 seats, making the experience more personal.

The menu is a secret and is revealed as the food is prepared.

"It's focused on the moment, and the present of here is the food. The chefs come out and explain it and the reasoning behind it, and it makes you pause and appreciate the food," Devon Yarbrough, sous chef for Nonesuch, said.

The chefs say that they have many people rethinking how they view foods.

"People come in, and they say, I don't like mushrooms, I don't like radishes, which is all well and fine, but I guarantee you you haven't had it in the way in which we have prepared it, so by the end, we have completely changed the way they think about these ingredients," Petry said.

The restaurant offers gift cards if you want to give the experience as a present. Those can be purchased in-store or online.