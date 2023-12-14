9 To Know: New Jail Site, DEI Executive Order, Riversport Olympic Trials

Here are the stories you need to know this morning from both Oklahoma and around the world on Dec. 14, 2023.

By: News 9

The ATF is asking for information on the murder of an Okmulgee man. Investigators say Jonathon Pigeon was shot and killed while walking to his mother's house three weeks ago. The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward to get an arrest.

Oklahoma City Police say fingerprints helped solve a murder case from 2010. Charges have been filed against Darrell Brown for the 2010 robbery and murder of a convenience store clerk. He's already serving time in prison for a double murder.

Oklahoma County Commissioners are working against the clock to nail down a new jail site. The commissioners have removed the airport location from the list of potential sites along with two other locations. In order to use federal funds, the jail has to be built by December 2026.

The U.S. House voted to begin an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden. It comes after the president's son, Hunter Biden, was a no-show for a subpoena from House Republicans. The White House and Democrats call the whole ordeal a political stunt.

Governor Kevin Stitt signed an executive order requiring colleges to review their diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Governor Stitt says colleges will need to "eliminate non-critical personnel.”The Governor is requesting all colleges in the state report their DEI spending to him and the legislature by May 2024.

Tesla is recalling more than two million vehicles due to a defect in its autopilot system. The system is supposed to ensure riders are paying attention to the road, even if they are not driving. U.S. safety regulators say the company will send out a software update to fix the problems.

The Director of Riversports announces Riversport OKC will hold trials for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games whitewater slalom trials. The announcement follows rumors that Riversport will play a role in the 2028 games that are coming to Los Angeles.

Oklahoma City Manager Craig Freeman says the city is considering putting a new arena at the current home of Prairie Surf Media. It's the old Cox Convention Center, which is already owned by the city. Details on who will design the new arena are expected to come within the next few months. A new arena must open by 2029.