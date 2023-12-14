Wrapping Paper That Benefits The Community, Helps The Homeless

The Homeless Alliance and Curbside Flowers have teamed up to sell wrapping paper designed by Oklahoma artists that benefit the homeless community.

By: News 9

The Homeless Alliance has wrapping paper for sale that is designed by Oklahoma artists and benefits the Oklahoma City community.

The Homeless Alliance says over 300 people transitioned off the street and into homes because of what's going on inside places like Curbside Flowers.

You can buy unique wrapping paper and holiday floral arrangements to help those in need this Christmas.

Rayna Forgotson with the Homeless Alliance says they want to celebrate Oklahoma’s diverse culture and help people who need it most this holiday season.

“It’s not lost on us that you can buy wrapping paper from big box stores, but when people choose to buy our wrapping paper, they are making a difference in the community,” Forgotson said.

The paper comes in varieties for all and features art from traditional Christmas designs all the way to abstract art.

“Families tell us they buy our wrapping paper every year, and they look forward to wrapping their presents,” Forgotson said.

Curbside Flowers is not just helping by selling wrapping paper; they also employ people who are homeless and train them to create holiday wreaths and floral arrangements

“I think that’s just as important as the financial support that we offer folks. There’s that emotional self-confidence… all of that goes into helping shape people’s lives for the better,” Forgotson said.

Thursday is the last day to order your wrapping paper online.

You can stop by Curbside Flowers to pick up wrapping paper or holiday floral arrangements until December 23rd.