Oklahoma's Schedule Released For The 2024 SEC Season

Wednesday, December 13th 2023, 6:38 pm
The SEC announced their 2024 season Wednesday night.
OU is facing off with Tennessee in their first game in the SEC on September 21, 2024.
OU SEC 2024 Schedule
Open dates will be filled by either a bye-week or another team, announced at a later date.
The rest of the season can be seen here: https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/sec-football-schedule-conference-releases-2024-slate-with-additions-of-texas-oklahoma/
