Oklahoma's Schedule Released For The 2024 SEC Season

ESPN announced Wednesday night the SEC 2024 schedule.

By: News 9

The SEC announced their 2024 season Wednesday night.

OU is facing off with Tennessee in their first game in the SEC on September 21, 2024.

OU SEC 2024 Schedule

Home Game: OU Vs. Tennessee 9/21 Away Game: OU Vs. Auburn 9/28 Open Date: 10/5 Home Game: OU Vs. Texas 10/12 Home Game: OU Vs. South Carolina 10/19 Away Game: OU Vs. Ole Miss 10/26 Non-Conference Home Game: OU Vs. Maine 11/2 Away Game: OU Vs. Missouri 11/9 Open Date: 11/16 Home Game: OU Vs. Alabama 11/23 Away Game: OU Vs. LSU 11/30

Open dates will be filled by either a bye-week or another team, announced at a later date.

The rest of the season can be seen here: https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/sec-football-schedule-conference-releases-2024-slate-with-additions-of-texas-oklahoma/