Oklahoma's Schedule Released For The 2024 SEC Season

ESPN announced Wednesday night the SEC 2024 schedule.

Wednesday, December 13th 2023, 6:38 pm

By: News 9


The SEC announced their 2024 season Wednesday night.

OU is facing off with Tennessee in their first game in the SEC on September 21, 2024.

OU SEC 2024 Schedule

  1. Home Game: OU Vs. Tennessee 9/21
  2. Away Game: OU Vs. Auburn 9/28
  3. Open Date: 10/5
  4. Home Game: OU Vs. Texas 10/12
  5. Home Game: OU Vs. South Carolina 10/19
  6. Away Game: OU Vs. Ole Miss 10/26
  7. Non-Conference Home Game: OU Vs. Maine 11/2
  8. Away Game: OU Vs. Missouri 11/9
  9. Open Date: 11/16
  10. Home Game: OU Vs. Alabama 11/23
  11. Away Game: OU Vs. LSU 11/30

Open dates will be filled by either a bye-week or another team, announced at a later date.

The rest of the season can be seen here: https://www.cbssports.com/college-football/news/sec-football-schedule-conference-releases-2024-slate-with-additions-of-texas-oklahoma/
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 13th, 2023

December 15th, 2023

December 14th, 2023

December 14th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 15th, 2023

December 14th, 2023

December 14th, 2023

December 14th, 2023