OCPD: 1 Dead In SW OKC Car Wreck

By: News 9

OCPD has confirmed one person has died in a car wreck on South Western Avenue off of 119th Street near Westmoore High School.

Only one car was involved in this accident; the cause of the wreck has not been confirmed at this point.

Police have also told us the person involved is not a student but an adult male.

Both lanes of South Western Avenue are closed, and traffic is being redirected through a nearby apartment complex.

The south entrance of Westmoore High School will be closed until further notice, but the north entrance will remain open.

Moore Public Schools sent an email this morning to Westmoore families saying:

"There was a fatal accident near our school campus early this morning. The accident did not involve a WHS student; however, due to the police process that follows, the south entrance of WHS is closed. This will go on for a few hours.

Please use the WHS north entrance near the large gym for drop-off today. Please also plan for delays during the morning drop-off process.

We appreciate the cooperation of our students, staff, and community as we work to maintain the safety and security of our schools."





