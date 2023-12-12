2 Arrested In Connection To String Of Metro Convenience Store Armed Robberies

Two people were arrested in connection to several armed robberies in the metro.

Oklahoma City Police arrested two suspects over the weekend in connection to a string of armed robberies. The men were suspected of robbing convenience stores across the metro. Local law enforcement tied 19-year-old Angel Acosta and 32-year-old Steven Etchieson to at least four armed robberies from last week. Police think there could be more and said the investigation was not over.

Warr Acres Police posted several photos on social media last week after a 7-Eleven near Northwest 50th Street and MacArthur Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning. Police said the armed suspect stole cash from the registers and left in a red Avalanche truck.

The same morning, Oklahoma City police took two reports of similar robberies. One at another 7-Eleven on North MacArthur Boulevard and then across the city at a Good Stop on South Pennsylvania Avenue and Interstate 240. The next day another convenience store in northwest Oklahoma City was robbed at gunpoint matching the MO.

“They were armed and walked inside,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Demanded money from the clerks at these convenience stores.”

Investigators were able to identify the armed robbery suspect as Acosta and police said the getaway driver was identified as Etchieson. Over the weekend, the U.S. Marshals Service and Oklahoma City Police went to an apartment complex in the city to arrest the men. “They were able to learn that the primary suspect was not there, but they did find another person leaving that area in a vehicle,” said Quirk.

Etchieson was arrested during a traffic stop allegedly with a large amount of cash and Acosta was arrested at a home in Dibble. Police said Acosta was armed with the gun used in the robberies.

Both men were booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on multiple robbery charges.