What Is Fibromyalgia?

A viewer wants to know what fibromyalgia is. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

By: News 9

Fibromyalgia is a disorder characterized by widespread muscle pain as well as fatigue, sleep disorder and mood issues.

It seems to be caused by hyperactive nerves that amplify painful sensations. It seems to affect the way your brain processes painful and nonpainful signals.

It often starts after a very stressful event which could include physical trauma, surgery, infection or major psychological stress.

This is a chronic condition without a known cure, but several things have been shown to improve symptoms.

Exercise including walking and weight-lifting have been shown to help with pain as well as anti-inflammatory medications like ibuprofen and naproxen. Prescription medication for nerve pain can also help, such as gabapentin and pregabalin. Antidepressant medications can also help with pain and certain medications in this class like Cymbalta and Savella are indicated for fibromyalgia pain. Narcotic pain medications aren’t recommended because they won’t help with long term pain and are addictive.

Improving stress with meditation, yoga, or counseling can also help with fibromyalgia pain.