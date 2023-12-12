Winter Camps Offered By Science Museum Of Oklahoma

Tuesday, December 12th 2023, 11:24 am
This year, some are choosing to give a new experience as a gift, rather than a traditional present.
The Science Museum of Oklahoma offers so many different experiences all in one place.
They are offering two sessions, one from Dec. 21-22 and the other from Dec. 28-29.
The openings for Pre-K through 3rd grade students are already full, but there are still spots for 4th through 6th graders.
If you can’t sign up for a camp, the museum offers lots to do daily.
“We'll have a star party outside in the parking lot where we see the Geminid meteor showers. If it's not cloudy, on the 20th. That's a Wednesday we'll have winter wonder activities all over the place,” Greg Miller with the Science Museum of Oklahoma said. “There may even be a visit from Santa and his elves doing science experiments. And then on New Year's Eve, instead of having the 12 o'clock midnight because I won't be here then. And we used to have 12 o'clock noon, we're going to push it back to two o'clock and have a whole bunch of parties going on then with a cardboard parade and toilet paper going all over the place.”
