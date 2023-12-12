Oklahoma City School Takes Virtual Day Due To Threat

The threat was made on social media by a student, according to the school.

By: News 9

Harding Fine Arts Academy is taking a virtual day due to a threat, the school's administration says.

The threat was made on social media by a student, according to the school. Due to the threat, the school decided to have a virtual day.

Oklahoma City Police say they have extra patrols near the school.

