Our Blood Institute Asks Oklahomans To Give The Season With 12 Days of Grinchmas

Our Blood Institute's 12 Days of Grinchmas blood drive will run from the 13th through Christmas Eve.

By: News 9

If you want to give a different kind of gift this season, Our Blood Institute will begin its 12 Days of Grinchmas blood drive on Wednesday.

The event will run from the 13th through Christmas Eve. People who donate blood will be given a limited-edition Grinch-themed t-shirt and a Dr. Seuss book.

“Oklahomans have continued to demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard and ensure that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Our Blood Institute. “As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life this holiday season.”

If you donate on the 22nd you'll also be given a $15 Butterball coupon. OBI says that blood donation usually takes about one hour and that one donation saves up to three lives.

Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.