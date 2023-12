Jennifer Brooks, manager of Kidoodles Toy Store in Norman, joined News 9 to discuss toys that will get children off their devices.

By: News 9

Local Store Prioritizing Toys That Get Kids Off Electronics

With Christmas just two weeks away, one local toy store is focusing on toys that will get children off of their devices.

Jennifer Brooks, manager of Kidoodles Toy Store in Norman, joined News 9 to discuss what her store carries.