Supporters, Opponents New Oklahoma City Arena Preview The Election

With less than 48 hours until the election, campaigns for and against the existing proposal for a new downtown arena which would cost $900 million are making final efforts to connect with voters.

-

Voters are being asked to extend the current one-cent sales tax by 72 months once the MAPS 4 tax ends.

The Thunder ownership group has pledged to stay in Oklahoma City through 2050 and has said it will give $50 million to the new arena.

"Lines have seemed like the early vote is crowded, the times I've driven by," said Tyler Moore, campaign manager for Keep OKC Big League. "We're optimistic. Not leaving any stone unturned. It is a special election, so it's on us to remind people to get out and vote."

As of Friday afternoon, more than 1,700 people had voted early. But, there's not yet an indication which choice is favored by voters.

"If voters show up and vote in their interest, I think it will fail," said Nick Singer, a spokesperson for Buy Your Own Arena, a group opposing the proposal. "And then, let's cut another deal."

Despite being at odds over the outcome, Moore and Singer emphasized that turnout will be key for both positions.

"As I am out campaigning, I hear people, 'Oh we have this in the bag, don't we?' or, 'this is going to be an easy election, isn't it?' And that's what we're fighting the most is making sure people realize you do have to show up and vote for this to happen," Moore said.

Although Moore and his campaign remain confident and said it received new requests through the weekend from businesses for signs to support the cause, Singer said his group is not convinced.

"We remain hopeful that there's a shot that voters will vote this down," Singer said. "And also, it's not in their interest. It is a one-cent sales tax that 95% of the benefit goes to the Thunder billionaires. Voters are smarter than that."

Singer said he likes the Thunder and would support a new deal with an increased contribution from the ownership group. But Mayor David Holt, a key organizer with Keep OKC Big League, previously told News 9 that the city was not in a position to a drive a "hard bargain."