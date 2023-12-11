82-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Run Over By His Truck In Garfield County

An 82-year-old man is dead after authorities said he was run over by his own vehicle in Garfield County.

Sunday, December 10th 2023, 6:02 pm

By: News 9


GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. -

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened Sunday afternoon in Hunter, Oklahoma.

James Henke, 82, drove to a home and put his vehicle in reverse instead of park, OHP said.

He stepped out of the vehicle and it started to roll backward, so he attempted to regain control of it, OHP said.

OHP said Henke fell and the vehicle ran him over. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

