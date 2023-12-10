Woman Accused Of Shoplifting Arrested By Oklahoma City Police

Oklahoma City Police said Shanicha Hunnicut, along with another woman and man, were caught hiding items in their clothing and walking out without paying.

Saturday, December 9th 2023, 7:23 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A woman is in custody accused of being part of a group that walked away from a store with $14,000 in stolen merchandise, police said.

It all happened in October at an Ulta near South Reno and Rockwell Avenue, but Hunnicut was just arrested earlier this week.

She's currently being held on $255,000 bond.

