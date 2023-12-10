Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash Along I-35 In Oklahoma City

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened along the northbound lanes of I-35 near SE 29th St. when the driver was struck by another vehicle.

Saturday, December 9th 2023, 7:20 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A crash left a motorcyclist hospitalized on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened along the northbound lanes of I-35 near SE 29th St. when the driver was struck by another vehicle.

OHP told News 9 that the motorcyclist is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All roadways in the area are reopened.
