By: News 9

Motorcyclist Hospitalized After Crash Along I-35 In Oklahoma City

A crash left a motorcyclist hospitalized on Saturday in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened along the northbound lanes of I-35 near SE 29th St. when the driver was struck by another vehicle.

OHP told News 9 that the motorcyclist is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All roadways in the area are reopened.