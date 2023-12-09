Shawnee Gingerbread Village Spreads Cheer And Helps Community

Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity is putting on its Gingerbread Village event this weekend. April Grant and Elle Shroyer stopped by to share more details.

By: News 9

On Saturday, you can head to Shawnee for a day filled with hot cocoa, cookie decorating, and Santa at the Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity Gingerbread Village.

April Grant and Elle Shroyer with Rose Rock Habitat for Humanity joined Tevis Hillis in the studio to talk about the event hosted by Oklahoma Baptist University.

For more information, visit their website.