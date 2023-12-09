2 Injured In SW OKC Rollover Crash

One person is injured, and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle rollover crash in SW OKC, police say.

By: News 9

Two people are injured, after a rollover crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened on Highway 152 near Southwest 44th Street and South Portland Avenue.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed that this was a two-vehicle crash, the driver lost control and rolled the car.

OCPD also said that a person was ejected from a vehicle and hit by their own vehicle, and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The second victim, who was in a separate vehicle, has minor injuries.

All westbound lanes of Highway 152 near Southwest 44th are closed, according to Oklahoma City Police Department.

