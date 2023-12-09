2 Injured In SW OKC Rollover Crash

One person is injured, and another is in critical condition after a two-vehicle rollover crash in SW OKC, police say.

Friday, December 8th 2023, 8:03 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. -

Two people are injured, after a rollover crash in southwest Oklahoma City.

The crash happened on Highway 152 near Southwest 44th Street and South Portland Avenue.

Oklahoma City Police confirmed that this was a two-vehicle crash, the driver lost control and rolled the car.

OCPD also said that a person was ejected from a vehicle and hit by their own vehicle, and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The second victim, who was in a separate vehicle, has minor injuries.

All westbound lanes of Highway 152 near Southwest 44th are closed, according to Oklahoma City Police Department.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 8th, 2023

December 8th, 2023

December 8th, 2023

December 7th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 9th, 2023

December 9th, 2023

December 9th, 2023

December 9th, 2023