2 Injured In SW OKC Rollover Crash

Friday, December 8th 2023, 8:03 pm
Two people are injured, after a rollover crash in southwest Oklahoma City.
The crash happened on Highway 152 near Southwest 44th Street and South Portland Avenue.
Oklahoma City Police confirmed that this was a two-vehicle crash, the driver lost control and rolled the car.
OCPD also said that a person was ejected from a vehicle and hit by their own vehicle, and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. The second victim, who was in a separate vehicle, has minor injuries.
All westbound lanes of Highway 152 near Southwest 44th are closed, according to Oklahoma City Police Department.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
December 8th, 2023
December 8th, 2023
December 8th, 2023
December 9th, 2023
December 9th, 2023
December 9th, 2023
December 9th, 2023