Company Plans To Turn Plaza Inn Into Flats For Homeless Veterans

The Plaza Inn in OKC recently closed, and now will be transformed into a housing complex for homeless veterans.

The Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City, recently closed after a judge declared it a public nuisance, will be transformed into a housing complex for homeless veterans, a company that provides sustainable housing announced.

Ozark Safety Cabins, based in Arkansas, said it's working with Norman-based nonprofit Homeless Military Veterans and the owners of Plaza Inn to convert 160 rooms at the motel into affordable flats for homeless veterans.

The project is estimated to cost $6.5 million and the first phase is expected to be completed by the beginning of March, Ozark Safety Cabins said in a news release. The company did not mention where the funding will come from. "It endeavors to provide not only shelter but also a profound sense of belonging and security for our esteemed veterans," Ozark Safety Cabins added.

Both Ozark and Homeless Military Veterans declined initial interview requests from News 9. The CEO of Ozark said she's looking forward to "a more in-depth discussion next week."

News 9 also contacted a city spokesperson, who said the contractor will need to get a permit to renovate Plaza Inn. In addition, the city spokesperson said the property will need to be rezoned.

Plaza Inn was closed after the city filed a lawsuit against the motel, calling it "one of the most dangerous places in Oklahoma City." Police said they received more than 700 calls to Plaza Inn in the last two years. The lawsuit asked a judge to declare the motel a public nuisance, which he did.

Plaza Inn was required to improve its safety by Oct. 27, such as adding surveillance cameras and armed security guards, to avoid being shut down. News 9 later learned that Plaza Inn ended up closing because the entire property was fenced off and the sign displaying the motel's name was removed.

Although the Plaza Inn transformation project is in its early stages, homeless veterans can still get help by going to the VA Oklahoma City Health Care System. While the VA is not involved with the Plaza Inn project, it can still help connect homeless veterans to affordable housing. "We're linked in with HUD. We got over 520 Section 8 vouchers that we can allocate to veterans. Right now, we got about 500 of them allocated," said Cale Powers, VA's homeless program coordinator.

Powers said the VA also provides emergency housing through its 14-bed shelter and transitional housing through its 16-bed sober-living house and a 24-bed facility. In addition, VA's social workers and mental health providers can help homeless veterans.

To obtain those services, call 405-456-5574 or go to the VA Medical Center on 13th Street in Oklahoma City. Once there, head to the social work services area on the first floor, which is open Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Powers said.

Another resource that the VA in Oklahoma City provides is a mobile medical unit, a van that can bring medical attention directly to homeless veterans and other clients. "In the back is equipped like an exam room and (the doctor) drives it up front. So she can go see people anywhere in the city, give shots, do exams," Powers said.

The mobile medical unit, which the VA began using in October, goes out into the community twice a week. Powers said they are considering expanding the vehicle's usage.

Powers said last year's point-in-time count showed that there were 1,460 homeless people in the area, including 133 veterans. Although the numbers are concerning, Powers sees light at the end of the tunnel. "I think the beautiful part is that Oklahoma City is really rallying to do what they can to get behind this and end homelessness overall, not just for veterans but everybody," said Powers.

