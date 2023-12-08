Alex Cameron: Christmas Season Brightens The Halls Of Congress

Griffin Media's Washington, D.C., reporter Alex Cameron says even the nation's capital can get into the Christmas spirit!

As much frustration, division and negativity that have permeated the halls of Congress this year, it is still possible to walk out of here each day with a smile on your face—especially at this time of year.

No—because it’s this time of year.

The holiday season just has a way of making dark things brighter and controversial things less so. Maybe it’s one reason why — despite all the groans to the contrary — members always seem to come together just before Christmas to pass one or more significant pieces of legislation.

It could happen again this year. Just watch.

Since I’ve been working here (now almost four years!), this is the first season where the members, staff, and workers have gone all out, in terms of decorating their offices and hallways. The signs of the season are everywhere, and that truly does make it more enjoyable to do a job that, even with all the dysfunction, I already love!

