A viewer wants to know if Resveratrol serum is good for your skin. Doctor Lacy Anderson has more on the effects of Resveratrol.

By: News 9

What Is Resveratrol And Is It Good For The Skin?

A viewer wants to know if Resveratrol serum is good for your skin. Doctor Lacy Anderson says that serums containing resveratrol can be a great addition to your skincare routine.

Resveratrol is an antioxidant found in red wine and grapes and it’s been found to neutralize free radicals which can damage the skin and increase the signs of aging. Resveratrol serum applied daily can help smooth fine lines and wrinkles and improve elasticity of the skin. It can also lighten dark spots, decrease redness and soothe inflammation of the skin.

Resveratrol should be applied once daily and is best applied topically, in a serum or cream.

Some studies have shown it may be less effective if exposed to light, so it’s generally recommended to be used at night.

It’s also safe to use in all skin types including sensitive skin.

Resveratrol can be found in expensive products from companies like Skinceuticals, but there are several more affordable options like The Ordinary’s Resveratrol+ Ferulic acid serum for $10 on Amazon.

Be sure to use sunscreen daily as well to help protect the skin and prevent dark spots and wrinkles.