3 Dead In Cushing Highway 33 Wreck

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that three people have died in a wreck on Highway 33 in Cushing.

News 9

The scene is west of Kings Highway in Cushing.

Officials say that two SUVs were involved in a head on collision. They believe one of the drivers had fallen asleep at the wheel.

OHP said Highway 33 was shut down in both directions but has opened back up.

