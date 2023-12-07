3 Dead In Cushing Highway 33 Wreck

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that three people have died in a wreck on Highway 33 in Cushing.

Thursday, December 7th 2023, 11:51 am

By: News 9


Oklahoma Highway Patrol has confirmed that three people have died in a wreck on Highway 33.

The scene is west of Kings Highway in Cushing.

Officials say that two SUVs were involved in a head on collision. They believe one of the drivers had fallen asleep at the wheel.

OHP said Highway 33 was shut down in both directions but has opened back up.

SkyNews 9 will be monitoring the scene from the air.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 7th, 2023

December 6th, 2023

December 6th, 2023

December 6th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 8th, 2023

December 8th, 2023

December 8th, 2023

December 8th, 2023