DIY Your Holiday Decorations, Wreaths And Bows Made With Ease

Thursday, December 7th 2023, 11:49 am
Decorating during the holidays can get pricey, but if you are down for a do-it-yourself project you can make your home beautiful on a budget.
Casey Gaines with Velvet House Interiors and Kim Smith owner of Kim Smith Design joined Lacey and Robin this morning and showed them how to make the perfect bow and homemade wreaths.
December 7th, 2023
December 8th, 2023
December 8th, 2023
December 8th, 2023
December 8th, 2023
December 8th, 2023
December 8th, 2023
December 8th, 2023