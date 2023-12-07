162 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized By OBN, Texas Man Arrested

Thursday, December 7th 2023, 11:45 am
A man was arrested Wednesday after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 162 pounds of illegal marijuana, according to OBN.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K9 Interdiction Agents attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 35. The driver of the vehicle, Son Bui from Arlington, Texas, did not pull over. Authorities say he attempted to deploy tire-deflating spikes to stop the agents.
Bui was stopped after a short pursuit. Agents found 162 pounds of illegal marijuana during a vehicle search. Police believe Bui was trafficking the marijuana into Texas.
Bui has been booked into the Garvin County Jail.
