162 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized By OBN, Texas Man Arrested

By: News 9

A man was arrested Wednesday after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 162 pounds of illegal marijuana, according to OBN.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K9 Interdiction Agents attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 35. The driver of the vehicle, Son Bui from Arlington, Texas, did not pull over. Authorities say he attempted to deploy tire-deflating spikes to stop the agents.

Bui was stopped after a short pursuit. Agents found 162 pounds of illegal marijuana during a vehicle search. Police believe Bui was trafficking the marijuana into Texas.

Bui has been booked into the Garvin County Jail.