162 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized By OBN, Texas Man Arrested

Agents found 162 pounds of illegal marijuana during a vehicle search. Police believe the driver trafficking the marijuana into Texas. 

Thursday, December 7th 2023, 11:45 am

By: News 9


A man was arrested Wednesday after the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics seized 162 pounds of illegal marijuana, according to OBN.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics K9 Interdiction Agents attempted a traffic stop on Interstate 35. The driver of the vehicle, Son Bui from Arlington, Texas, did not pull over. Authorities say he attempted to deploy tire-deflating spikes to stop the agents.

Bui was stopped after a short pursuit. Agents found 162 pounds of illegal marijuana during a vehicle search. Police believe Bui was trafficking the marijuana into Texas. 

Bui has been booked into the Garvin County Jail.
