Menorah Lightings And Other Hanukkah Celebrations Across Oklahoma

Here is a list of some of the Hanukkah celebrations going on in Oklahoma this week.

By: News 9

The Chabad Community Center celebrates the festival of lights and Hanukkah at Scissortail Park on Dec 10th, 2023. The festival is a way for community members to enjoy a culture they might otherwise not have the opportunity to, in a carnival atmosphere that is fun for all ages.

The program will include traditional live music and dancing, carnival rides, hot kosher food and drinks, Dreidel Man giving treats, a giant menorah lighting, public officials like Mayor Holt, and more. The event is family-friendly and open to all.

The Jewish Center of Indian Country invites Oklahomans to celebrate Hanukkah with a menorah lighting.

They want to spread the light after recent events and encourage others to do likewise.

The Public Hanukkah Menorah Lighting at Guthrie, Oklahoma City Hall, will be on the fourth night of Hanukkah, which is this coming Sunday, 10 Dec. 2023, 5:30--7:30 pm (doors open 5:00 pm).

The Synagogue in Owasso is celebrating Hanukkah with an electronic dance party, fried foods, interactive light installations, songs led by the Zemer Youth Choir, and a unique communal candle-lighting on the biggest chanukiah ever displayed at B’nai Emunah.

They suggest attendees dress warmly for the outdoor party that starts at 5:00 p.m. There is no fee to attend and take part in the festivities, but please let them know that you’ll be joining by registering using this link.

Chabad, the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and Temple Israel are partnering with the Gathering Place to provide an evening of family-oriented entertainment for Hanukkah. Join them for themed crafts, latkes, dreidel spinning, storytelling, and a menorah lighting.