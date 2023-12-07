Autopsy Report Released For Student Killed At Choctaw High School Football Game

The medical examiner released the summary of the autopsy report for the 16-year-old student shot and killed at a Choctaw High School football game back in August.

By: News 9

The newly released report reveals that Cordea was shot in the right thigh, the bullet exited his right leg and went into Cordea's left leg.

The medical examiner has ruled his death as a homicide.

Fifteen-year-old Dayvion Hamiliton is facing first degree murder for allegedly killing Cordea after an argument broke out in the vistor side stands during Choctaw High School's football game against Del City.

Hamilton's next court hearing is set for next Wednesday, December 13th.

