Pottawatomie County Deputy Arrested After Punching SW OKC Adult Store Employee

A Pottawatomie County Deputy was arrested Monday for allegedly assaulting a metro Christie's Toy Box employee.

-

A Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Deputy in charge of arresting wanted criminals is now at the center of an assault investigation. Oklahoma City police arrested 50-year-old David Dewitt on Monday for allegedly assaulting a metro Christie’s Toy Box employee.

Police said the store employee was covered in blood when they arrived and told officers Dewitt and a woman left in a Bently after the assault.

According to the report, the employee said Dewitt and the woman were walking around the store in southwest Oklahoma City when Dewitt verbally “went off” on the woman and raised his hand as if he was going to hit her. The employee said this happened several times. Dewitt was apparently angry over a product the woman wanted to buy. Police said Dewitt then became angry at the checkout counter when the employee explained the store’s policy when buying merchandise. The employee said Dewitt went behind the counter and punched him twice in the face and once in the rib cage.

Pottawatomie County Sheriff Mike Booth was notified shortly after Dewitt was arrested during a traffic stop in Norman. “I have to look at this a little bit neutral as well,” said Sheriff Mike Booth, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office. “The same with anybody and look at the facts of the case to see what happened.”

Sheriff Booth says they have started an internal investigation and Dewitt has been placed on paid administrative leave. Booth says their investigation includes reviewing other agency’s reports, interviewing witnesses, and watching the store’s security video. “When we have video of an incident, we don’t have to take someone’s perception of what happened,” said Booth. “We are going to do the right thing no matter which way that goes.”

Dewitt was booked into the Cleveland County jail on one count of misdemeanor assault and battery.

﻿News 9 did speak to an employee at Christie’s Toy Box. They could not comment about the assault or provide security video of the incident.