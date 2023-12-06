Oklahoma City Restaurant Announces Relocation

A Nichols Hills restaurant is temporarily closing, and will reopen in a new location.

Wednesday, December 6th 2023, 2:43 pm

By: News 9


Osteria Nichols Hills Plaza will serve its final dinner service on Dec. 31, according to an Osteria OKC Facebook post. The restaurant plans to reopen in 2024 in Britton District.

On its last day, Osteria invites customers to their Last Big Night of 2023 event and enjoy their prix fix chef’s dinner.

The new location, according to Osteria, will be a lively place to eat any time of day.
