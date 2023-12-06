Yukon Middle School Victim Of Nationwide Bomb Threat Hoax

Yukon Public Schools shared in an email that Yukon Middle School received a bomb threat from an out-of-state number on Wednesday that the FBI vetted as a hoax.

By: News 9

Yukon Public Schools shared in an email that Yukon Middle School received a bomb threat from an out-of-state number on Wednesday.

The FBI tracked the number to Montana and found the number was being used to send several threats to multiple districts across the country and determined it to be a hoax.

YPS said in the email they used the threat as an opportunity to practice evacuation procedures for faculty and students.

The email said students are in no danger, do not need to be checked out of class and will be dismissed at normal time.

The email also included this video from YPS Superintendent Dr. Jason Simeorth.

In the video, Simeorth said this is an example of a nationwide hoax and he thanked police and the FBI for their quick response time and assuring the school is safe.