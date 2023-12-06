This tax credit, often called a voucher, is specifically to help parents pay for private school expenses like tuition and fees.

By: News 9

Parental Choice Tax Credit Applications Start Today: What You Need To Know

Starting Wednesday afternoon, the state will begin accepting applications for the new parental choice tax credit.

The start date was delayed last week because not every parent had received the needed forms.

Eligible taxpayers can receive up to $7,500 in a refundable tax credit.

First step, parents must have received an enrollment verification form from their school. That's the form some parents were missing which caused the delay in applications opening.

Then parents need to confirm their eligibility and apply for the program. They can do that by going to https://www.parentalchoice.ok.gov/

A form must be completed for each student.

Non guardian applicants will also need to submit a completed parental consent form, which can be found on the program's website.

Administrators will reward families a tax credit of $5,000-7,500 depending on the student's household income.

The tax credit will be sent by check straight to the student's school, but are made payable to the parent.

Supporters of the new plan say it gives parents more options in how their child is educated.

However Oklahoma City Representative Cyndi Munson says the delay in opening the application process has caused confusion and further shown the importance of funding public schools in Oklahoma.

“I think we are coming up on a four or five day delay from when it was actually supposed to be implemented,” Munson said. “Of course, you have families and those who are applying for the voucher that feel frustrated and confused [...] This is why we have and will continue to advocate for putting money towards our public schools and making sure that our public schools have the things they need.”

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat says everyone knew undertaking a project of this size and magnitude would have different challenges.

Applications for the tax credit open at 2 p.m. Wednesday.