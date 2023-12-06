Earlsboro Police Officer Arrested, Dash Camera Footage Reveals Failed Sobriety Test

An Earlsboro Police officer was arrested Sunday morning, and dash camera footage revealed the moments of the arrest and Nicholas Doe failing a field sobriety test.

By: News 9, Bella Roddy

An Earlsboro Police officer was arrested for driving under the influence and crashing his car on Interstate 40, OHP said.

Dash camera footage shows Nicholas Doe failing a field sobriety test and being arrested.

OHP said Doe hit a barrier so hard his truck tire popped off and three other cars were damaged by the debris.

Nicholas Doe told troopers he was the Earlsboro assistant police chief at the time of the crash and that he had been in law enforcement for 10 years, OHP said.

Doe told officers on the scene he had dropped his vape pen and veered into the barrier, and that he had only had three beers at a Christmas party a few hours before the crash, OHP said.

He denied a breathalyzer or blood test, but did do a field sobriety test and then was placed under arrest, OHP said.

News 9 reached out to the Earlsboro police department for a response and has not heard back.