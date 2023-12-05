Local Soul Food Restaurant Asks Community For Help After Break-In

A local restaurant was robbed, and the owner says she doesn't know when they'll recover.

A thief broke into The Kitchen by B&B Catering, a local soul food restaurant last week forcing the owners to close over the weekend.

Police are now investigating all while the business tries to get back up and running.

Security footage shows a thief smashing through their drive-thru window. "Opened up our cameras and sure enough we could see all the glass all over the floor," Demetra Bailey, owner of the Kitchen by B&B Catering, said. "But by then all the damage had been done."

The thief made off with all the cash from the registers, but Bailey says it cost her business even more. "That's the least of it," Bailey said. "Just a couple minutes and wrecked our lives."

The business was left with no way to open over the weekend. "We had to immediately shut down. We couldn't operate," Bailey explained. "Four days we've had to close."

The Kitchen’s 20 employees were without work and the restaurant went without revenue. "We haven't got to that point yet where we can put back and save for a rainy day," Bailey said.

But she is not giving up. "I was able to buy one cash drawer just to get us back open," she said.

Bailey wants to keep serving the community she loves, by doing what she loves. "We feed people, we love on people," she said.

And now, they need a little help to get back on their feet. "If I can believe this much in my community then it just takes people to give us a chance and let us be of service to you," Bailey said.

Bailey says there’s no word yet on when the drive-thru window will be repaired, but she says they are back open and ready to serve customers inside.