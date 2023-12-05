News 9’s Jordan Ryan visited Sorghum Mill Christmas Tree Farm in Edmond.

By: News 9

What To Expect When Cutting Down Your Own Christmas Tree

It is officially Christmas season, which means people are flocking to stores and tree farms in order to find the perfect tree for their home.

Sorghum Mill has eight fields with 30,000 trees to choose from. They also offer apple cider and candy canes.

At the tree farm, you cut down the tree you want yourself. Then, a farm worker picks up the tree and drives it back for you. They then shake it to get the loose needles off, bail it, and put a fresh cut in the trunk. They also drill the hole for the stamp and help tie it to your car.

When a tree gets chopped down, the farm plants a new one in its place.

Find out more about the Sorghum Mill Christmas Tree Farm here.