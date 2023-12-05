'We Take Great Pride In Serving Our Customers': New Pizza Chain Moves Into Edmond

Donatos Pizza has opened a location in Edmond, Okla.

By: News 9

-

The pizza chain Donatos Pizza now has a new location in Edmond. It is the chain's first restaurant in Oklahoma.

Matt McLain, one of the franchise partners, joined News 9 to discuss the new Edmond location.

“We take pride in our edge to edge toppings and our quality ingredients. So for example, our large pepperoni has over 100 pieces of pepperoni on it. And we believe you know what the motto that we live by as every piece is important,” McLain said. “And that applies to, you know, not only our pizzas, but every one of our employees, every one of our guests. And we take that very seriously.”

The franchise partners all have a connection to Edmond.

“My brother and I are two of the three franchise partners. Our other partner is Pattye Moore who's local to Oklahoma. All of us are originally from Edmond, so that's where we wanted our first store to be. We grew up in that community. And we're just very happy to be there,” McLain said.

With their connection to Oklahoma, the franchise group intends to give back.

“We take great pride in being involved with the community giving back to, you know, local groups around Oklahoma, specifically in Edmond, which is where our franchise group is from,” McLain said. “My brother and I grew up and went to Edmond public schools. So that's home to us and we take great pride in serving our customers and serving our community.”