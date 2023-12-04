OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren Named Western Conference Rookie Of The Month

On Monday, the NBA announced that OKC Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

Monday, December 4th 2023, 2:48 pm

By: News 9


Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month, for games played in October and November.

Holmgren played in 18 games and averaged 17.9 points on 53.7 percent field goal shooting, 41.0 percent 3-point shooting, and 87.1 percent free-throw shooting. As well as a team-leading 7.8 rebounds and a team-leading 2.11 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game in October and November. 

 Holmgren also set a Thunder rookie record on November 18, with 36 points in the win against the Golden State Warriors.

Since the 2008-09 season, Oklahoma City is one of only three teams to have a player named Rookie of the Month in three consecutive seasons.
