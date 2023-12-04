OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren Named Western Conference Rookie Of The Month

On Monday, the NBA announced that OKC Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren was named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month.

By: News 9

Holmgren played in 18 games and averaged 17.9 points on 53.7 percent field goal shooting, 41.0 percent 3-point shooting, and 87.1 percent free-throw shooting. As well as a team-leading 7.8 rebounds and a team-leading 2.11 blocks in 30.0 minutes per game in October and November.

Holmgren also set a Thunder rookie record on November 18, with 36 points in the win against the Golden State Warriors.

Since the 2008-09 season, Oklahoma City is one of only three teams to have a player named Rookie of the Month in three consecutive seasons.