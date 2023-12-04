Firefighters Respond To Large OKC House Fire

Firefighters arrived at the house early Monday morning and found it nearly engulfed in flames and smoke

By: News 9

Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Oklahoma City Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the house early and found it nearly engulfed in flames and smoke. Neighbors said that the house at 736 SW 31st had been vacant for months and the Oklahoma City Fire said that it does not appear that anyone was inside.

The house was severely burnt with its windows broken and flame damage to the roof. Neighbors said at one point some of the flames spread into the front yard of the house.

Luckily no other homes were damaged. The cause is under investigation