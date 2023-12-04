Airmen With Oklahoma Air National Guard Reunite With Families

A huge crowd of friends and family greeted nearly 300 members of the 138th Fighter Wing after four months in the Middle East.

Families were excited as the Oklahoma Air National Guard welcomed home nearly 300 members of the 138th Fighter Wing.

A huge crowd of friends and family greeted them after four months in the Middle East. The deployment was supposed to last only three months -- but was extended to provide air support for troops in the region.

"It helps to have a really good partner, who you know is taking care of things while you're gone, because when you're over there you're just focusing on your mission," said Staff Sergeant Bre Sadd.

This is their eighth deployment since 2001.