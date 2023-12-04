'It's Very Rewarding': Yukon Woman Helps People Experiencing Homelessness Find Resources

A Yukon woman is devoting her time to help people experiencing homelessness with getting documentation and government resources. She's doing all of that without any costs to those in need.

By: News 9

After providing these free resources for years in Oklahoma City, Robyn Watanabe is now branching out into Yukon.

In just the short amount of time that she's been doing this, five Yukon residents now have the documentation they need to succeed.

"Their stores are so unique and so different that it's just, they're just like you and I," Robyn said.

Robyn digs deeper while navigating the red tape surrounding resources.

"It's been learn as you go, on the job training I guess you could say," Robyn said.

She helps put things like IDs and food stamps into the hands of people who need them most.

"They just don't know where to go or who to ask or what to ask. So it's just real hard for them and they can give up very easily," Robyn said.

Ultimately, she hopes stereotypes surrounding homelessness can be erased.

"My eyes have been opened and it's humbling and it's very rewarding," Robyn said.