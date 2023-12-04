Yukon Woman Helps Lead National Bullying Prevention Campaign

You may see several students sporting blue beanies at Redstone Intermediate in support of a bullying prevention campaign. Yukon community member Debbie Hill brought the idea of the "Hat Not Hate" campaign to Yukon Public Schools.

A Yukon community member is using her crochet skills to help lead a national bullying prevention campaign.

Staff members and students at Redstone Intermediate School said the color blue represents awareness and solidarity, in support of bullying prevention.

"Redstone said, 'okay we want to do it for fifth-graders and we have 241 students. And teachers and staff of 20 for the fifth grade. So 261 hats were needed," said Hill.

Hill started volunteering for the Hat Not Hate organization five years ago. The family-owned campaign distributes blue beanies across the country. The organization was founded by a woman named Shira Bluementhal.

Hill said she had been bullied as a child and wanted to do something to help.

"My dad had been a minister and I couldn't do things that the other kids could and I wore long dresses when other girls wore short ones. So, yeah I know what it feels like," Hill said.

Hill said the students at Redstone learned about the organization and made Hill thank you cards. She was excited to know her message was impactful.

"Just believe in yourself and remember you are perfect the way you are. You were made that way for whatever reason and whatever circumstances you're in, just hold your head up high and tread on forward," said Hill.

Hill plans on crocheting more blue beanies for schools in the area. She said a great way to help would be receiving donations of yarn. She has also started crocheting hats for people who are homeless.