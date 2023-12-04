2 Injured, Suspect In Custody After Shooting In SW Oklahoma City

A suspect is in custody after two people were shot in SW Oklahoma City on Sunday, police say.

Sunday, December 3rd 2023, 7:55 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A suspect is in custody after two people were shot in SW Oklahoma City on Sunday, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said one victim was found inside a home near Southwest 39th and Western and the other showed up at a hospital.

The victim found in the home has a critical injury and the other is stable, police say.

Police said the shooting call was made around 4:20 p.m.

A suspect is in custody, but no other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

