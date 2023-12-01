Holiday Home Tours Offered In Historic Oklahoma City Neighborhood

Weesie Thelen joined News 9 to tell us more about the Mesta Park Holiday Home Tour.

By: News 9

Some of the most beautiful historic homes in the metro will be on display this year as part of the Mesta Park Holiday Home Tour.

Weesie Thelen, wife of Anchor Colby Thelen, is a part of the Mesta Park Neighborhood Association. Weesie Thelen joined News 9 to tell us more about the holiday home tours.

“It's a really cool way to see some history and some really cool design, and just kind of look around in people's homes, which I like to do,” Weesie said.

Tickets can be bought ahead of time on mestapark.org.

“We have five or six homes in the neighborhood, five that you can actually tour. Then at the refreshment station, we're gonna have Santa and cookies from Harvey bakery and a lot of fun stuff,” Weesie said.

One of the draws to touring Mesta Park is the history of the homes.

“One of the oldest times on the tour is 1907, which was of course, when Oklahoma became a state, so probably one of the oldest homes around,” Weesie said. “We have homes going up to 1930. And so you can really see the cool progression of the design styles, which is awesome.”