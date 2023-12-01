George Santos Expelled From Congress After House Of Reps. Vote

Friday, December 1st 2023, 10:24 am
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to expel Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress on Friday morning.
This vote comes after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use.
The vote to expel was 311-114. Expulsion requires support from two-thirds of the House.
Oklahoma's delegates had a mixed batch of votes.
Santos is the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues, according to the Associated Press.
