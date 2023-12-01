George Santos Expelled From Congress After House Of Reps. Vote

Republican Rep. George Santos of New York has been expelled from Congress in a vote on Friday.

By: News 9

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to expel Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress on Friday morning.

This vote comes after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use.

The vote to expel was 311-114. Expulsion requires support from two-thirds of the House.

Oklahoma's delegates had a mixed batch of votes.

Santos is the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues, according to the Associated Press.



