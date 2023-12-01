George Santos Expelled From Congress After House Of Reps. Vote

Republican Rep. George Santos of New York has been expelled from Congress in a vote on Friday.

Friday, December 1st 2023, 10:24 am

By: News 9


WASHINGTON D.C. -

The U.S. House of Representatives voted to expel Republican Rep. George Santos from Congress on Friday morning. 

This vote comes after a critical ethics report on his conduct that accused him of converting campaign donations for his own use. 

The vote to expel was 311-114. Expulsion requires support from two-thirds of the House.

Oklahoma's delegates had a mixed batch of votes.

Santos is the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be ousted by colleagues, according to the Associated Press.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 1st, 2023

December 1st, 2023

November 2nd, 2023

October 26th, 2023

Top Headlines

December 4th, 2023

December 4th, 2023

December 4th, 2023

December 4th, 2023