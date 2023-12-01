Parental Choice Tax Credit Applications Postponed By Tax Commission

The Oklahoma Tax Commission has postponed applications for parental choice tax credit until next week.

By: News 9

The new parental choice tax credit application process has been postponed until next week.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission said the credit, more commonly known as the school voucher program, will start accepting applications next Wednesday as opposed to Friday.

Private schools across the metro started notifying parents about the delay last night, and then we heard from the tax commission about the postponement.

In a statement to News 9, a spokesperson for the tax commission says, “Although the majority of parents have received their Enrollment Verification Forms, we do have parents who have not received their form.”

That form verifies a family is eligible for the tax credit and is required before anyone formally applies.

The tax commission says because they want the process to be fair, they need to delay the start of applications.

The tax credit is between $5,000 to $7,500 per student, depending on income level.

State lawmakers authorized $150 million in tax credits, so this will be open until all the money is spent.

The tax commission says low-income families will get higher priority for the funds.

This is the first year of the program. It is a campaign promised by Governor Kevin Stitt and State Superintendent Ryan Walters, designed to help parents with the cost of schools outside the public education system.

