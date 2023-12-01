Attic Fire Damages Home In Southwest Oklahoma City

One resident is uninjured after a fire broke out in the attic of a southwest Oklahoma City home on Friday morning.

By: News 9

One resident is uninjured after a fire broke out in the attic of a southwest Oklahoma City home on Friday morning.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. near SW 104th and May in Oklahoma City.

Many firefighters were on the scene, making their way through the home and clearing the mess left behind from the fire.

The fire did spread through the attic and damaged the home, but the home should be salvageable, firefighters said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.